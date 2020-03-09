We’ll be right back!

Actual costumers

Thank you for your support

You are unique and we can’t thank you enough for believing in us. Despite our best intentions, in the startup life there’s always a risk of not aiming in the right direction at the first time. From the very first day, we knew we wanted to provide you with a great and fun learning experience.

We still believe that, and know there’s a way that fits in seamlessly with your daily life, as to the life of thousands of experts that are eager to empowering you, right when you need it most.

Further, we know there’s a way to achieve scale and pass you all that costs savings opportunities, and yet deliver you so much more value-for-money, more joy, and more time for the things that truly matters to you, the global community of experts and our stakeholders.

If you’re a Zeshion subscriber, please be aware that our current service stops on February 29, 2020. No further renewals and billings will continue beyond that date. You can request the removal of your data by tapping here. We will resume operations shortly, with strong commitment to you, our planet and good causes. Hopefully, you can join us in our next phase!

Just to let you know, we support carbon neutrality. Our website and tech infrastructure is hosted within Google’s data centers, and they matches 100% of the energy consumed by their global operations with renewable energy and maintains a commitment to carbon neutrality. We believe this is an extremely valuable benefit not only for our clients, but for the whole planet.

The life’s too short for ordinary experiences. Right now we’re building the future of mobile coaching, and it’s coming soon to Zeshion and its new era of coaching platforms.

See you soon,

Javier & Alberto