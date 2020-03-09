We’ll be right back!
We’re not just connecting you with sports experts (we are, but hear us out for a minute). We’re creating a new way to learn, acquire knowledge, and have unique connections with smart, fun and inspiring people across the planet, so you can perform at your highest peak.
In today’s rapidly-evolving environment everyone could benefit from some real-life knowledge. Not everything has to be a conversation with a chatbot or an artificial intelligence machine, don’t you think?
The life’s too short for ordinary experiences. Sign-up to stay in the loop and be the first to joining us in our next phase!
We will be empowering experts and instructors around the world, with business and subscription tools so they can provide you with their exclusive content and advisory.
Sex
Cannabis
Sports
Gaming
Entertainment
Sex
Cannabis
Sports
Gaming
Entertainment
2017
The idea stage
Launching a business isn’t easy, which is why having a co-founder can often make things a little smoother, especially if the co-founders are great friends since high-school. That’s the story of Javier and Alberto, who met +20 years ago in Caracas, Venezuela.
Frustrated that they couldn’t get access to a highly-skilled surfing coach, they came up with the idea of pairing elite action sports athletes with individuals to achieve progression faster, and have more fun doing what you love.
2018
The incubation
With hard and smart work, the founders put together their skill sets in business, education, creativity, design, and technology, and it was in the spring of 2018 when they polished their business plan and a first working prototype.
As a result, they got accepted in the Manos’ startup acceleration program based in Silicon Valley, California.
2019
Our birth
After crunching the data, and due to the shortage of available mobile coaching platforms that mixed content, access to vetted experts, and have the opportunity to chat with the coaches, the founders built an app that would unlock access to a selection of the world’s best action sports athletes.
The result: Zeshion.
2020
Your success
We realized that the online coaching industry is shifting, and there is an opportunity in the mobile coaching market not only for sports, but for high quality, reasonably priced life, business, and entertainment skills available online.
Going forward, we’re focusing our efforts to serve our coaches and creators, exclusively.
We want to make sure that you, as an expert on your field, can create on your own terms and have a direct relationship with your followers, generating predictable income streams to fund your projects and lifestyle.
Sports
Are you helping your students to improve their athletic performance so they can reach their individual goals inside and outside the field?
Cannabis
Did you mastered a process to obtain better yields, or perhaps you’re curating the right strains selection for finding a good night’s sleep?
Sex
Are you counseling couples and individuals to have a fun and a healthy sex-life? or maybe helping others regaining confidence again?
Gaming
Are you crushing Fornite, Call of Duty or DOTA? Do you want to help other gamers to improving their strategies across today’s most popular titles?
Entertainment
Are you helping new musicians, songwriters and artists to sound better? Or perhaps you’re a producer helping agencies turbo-charge their next Ad?
You are unique and we can’t thank you enough for believing in us. Despite our best intentions, in the startup life there’s always a risk of not aiming in the right direction at the first time. From the very first day, we knew we wanted to provide you with a great and fun learning experience.
We still believe that, and know there’s a way that fits in seamlessly with your daily life, as to the life of thousands of experts that are eager to empowering you, right when you need it most.
Further, we know there’s a way to achieve scale and pass you all that costs savings opportunities, and yet deliver you so much more value-for-money, more joy, and more time for the things that truly matters to you, the global community of experts and our stakeholders.
If you’re a Zeshion subscriber, please be aware that our current service stops on February 29, 2020. No further renewals and billings will continue beyond that date. You can request the removal of your data by tapping here. We will resume operations shortly, with strong commitment to you, our planet and good causes. Hopefully, you can join us in our next phase!
Just to let you know, we support carbon neutrality. Our website and tech infrastructure is hosted within Google’s data centers, and they matches 100% of the energy consumed by their global operations with renewable energy and maintains a commitment to carbon neutrality. We believe this is an extremely valuable benefit not only for our clients, but for the whole planet.
The life’s too short for ordinary experiences. Right now we’re building the future of mobile coaching, and it’s coming soon to Zeshion and its new era of coaching platforms.
See you soon,
Javier & Alberto
